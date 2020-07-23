EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.29

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $8.30. EXXARO RESOURCE/S shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 142 shares.

EXXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

