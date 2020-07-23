Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $15.44. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 6,873 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $254.48 million and a P/E ratio of 34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.91.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$31.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.67%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

