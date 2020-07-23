Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $570.14

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $570.14 and traded as high as $594.20. Rightmove shares last traded at $588.20, with a volume of 2,571,454 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 545 ($6.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.71 ($6.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 566.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 570.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

