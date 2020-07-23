Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,272.40

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,272.40 and traded as high as $5,572.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,504.00, with a volume of 223,127 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,350 ($53.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,350 ($65.84) to GBX 6,100 ($75.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,250 ($64.61) to GBX 4,420 ($54.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,933.64 ($60.71).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,425.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,272.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

