3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $877.20. 3i Group shares last traded at $870.00, with a volume of 1,391,139 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($11.94) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,015 ($12.49) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 852 ($10.48) to GBX 940 ($11.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($11.99) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,004.62.

3i Group (LON:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (75.50) (($0.93)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.20). Research analysts expect that 3i Group plc will post 11263.8448603 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.37%.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

