SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,901.68

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,901.68 and traded as high as $3,000.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,975.00, with a volume of 388,583 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,520 ($31.01) to GBX 2,690 ($33.10) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,610 ($32.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,175 ($39.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($32.24) to GBX 2,203 ($27.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($40.24) to GBX 2,539 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,582.11 ($31.78).

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,981.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,901.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,981 ($36.68), for a total transaction of £90,056.01 ($110,824.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

