Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,152.72

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9,152.72 and traded as high as $10,780.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $10,610.00, with a volume of 106,941 shares trading hands.

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,535 ($92.73) to GBX 8,220 ($101.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($94.76) to GBX 6,900 ($84.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,000 ($86.14) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 7,960 ($97.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,510.77 ($104.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,994.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,152.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

