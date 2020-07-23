Gasfrac Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gasfrac Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gasfrac Energy Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 24,272 shares trading hands.

About Gasfrac Energy Services (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)

GASFRAC Energy Services, Inc provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and gas companies in Canada and the United States. It develops patented waterless Liquid Petroleum Gas gel. The company’s services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gasfrac Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gasfrac Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.29
Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.29
Avingtrans Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.36
Avingtrans Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.36
Arcontech Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.82
Arcontech Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.82
Aethlon Medical Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87
Aethlon Medical Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87
Schmitt Industries Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13
Schmitt Industries Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13
Flanigan’s Enterprises Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Flanigan’s Enterprises Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report