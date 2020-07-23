Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.93. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3,095,027 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $52.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 46.00 and a quick ratio of 40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.99.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

