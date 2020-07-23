AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $15.41. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 250 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.