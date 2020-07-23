KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.69

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $444.69 and traded as high as $566.20. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $557.00, with a volume of 730,185 shares traded.

KAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.29 ($7.50).

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.69.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

