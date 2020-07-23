CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYDY. ValuEngine cut CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. CytoDyn has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of -0.59.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

