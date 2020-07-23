Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 68,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.71.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.