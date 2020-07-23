Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Spin Master traded as high as C$25.35 and last traded at C$25.06, with a volume of 21545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.67.

Get Spin Master alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.80.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp will post 0.8917872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.