Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CUK opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Carnival has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 39.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 324.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

