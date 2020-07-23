Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,444% compared to the typical volume of 345 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,793,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

