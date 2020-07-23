DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Shares of LLNW opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $800.53 million, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 881,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $105,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

