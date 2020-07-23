Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.