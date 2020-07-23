Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06, 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 45,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.