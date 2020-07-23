Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Trading Up 2.4%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20, approximately 62,293 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 349,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
