Perficient (PRFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.