Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.09-1.14 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. Repligen has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $143.93.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $220,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,083. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

