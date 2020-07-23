RealPage (RP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect RealPage to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RealPage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RP opened at $65.84 on Thursday. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

