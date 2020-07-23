Whitecap Resources (WCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million.

WCP stock opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.31%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

