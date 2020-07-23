Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

