Universal Logistics (ULH) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

