Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGIO stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

