Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.38-1.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.38-1.54 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

