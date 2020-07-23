BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.28 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

