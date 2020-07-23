CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,753 shares of company stock worth $313,251. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. TheStreet raised shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.