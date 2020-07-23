Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,508,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,614,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,852 shares of company stock worth $72,797,442 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.