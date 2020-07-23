Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CGEN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.84.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
