Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGEN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Earnings History for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report