Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.