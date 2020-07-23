ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $557.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Earnings History for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report