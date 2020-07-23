ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.20%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $557.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank Huttle III sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

