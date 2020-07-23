Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCO opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

