Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Earnings History for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Stock Price Down 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Commerzbank Trading Up 2.4%
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Perficient Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Repligen to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RealPage to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Whitecap Resources Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report