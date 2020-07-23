Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

