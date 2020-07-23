Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.84) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPE opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

