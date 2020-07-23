Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBS opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $107.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $1,484,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,249,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,764,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,192. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

