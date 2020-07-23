Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.17. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 20,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 19,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $200,194. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

