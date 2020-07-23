Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Independence Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Independence Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.