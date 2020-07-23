Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Stock Price Up 1%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $40.34, approximately 741,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 75,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerence in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,069,000.

There is no company description available for Cerence Inc

