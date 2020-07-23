Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.19, 8,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

