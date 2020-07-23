Zacks Investment Research Downgrades APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.