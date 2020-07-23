Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BRRDF stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

