Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $69.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.24 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $75.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $275.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.38 million to $286.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.19 million, with estimates ranging from $275.16 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

