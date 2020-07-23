ManpowerGroup Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

