Brokers Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

