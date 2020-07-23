Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

OFC stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

