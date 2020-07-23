Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post $98.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.68 million to $119.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $194.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $668.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $694.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $866.88 million, with estimates ranging from $846.10 million to $925.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Northland Securities began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of GMED opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,589 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,092.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

