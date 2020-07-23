Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.00 Million

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $159.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $138.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $648.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $654.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FormFactor by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 223,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

