FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Issued By Barrington Research

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoneridge in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 177.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

